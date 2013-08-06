* Strikes avoided in last two rounds of labor talks
* Talks for new contract expected to begin in Jan 2015
* Refinery workers' conference gives early glimpse to main
concerns
(Updates with Shell no comment in paragraphs 13-14)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 6 Making sure wages keep pace with
record oil industry profits will be the top issue at the next
round of contract negotiations between the leading U.S. oil
refinery workers union and oil companies, a United Steelworkers
official said on Tuesday.
Although the contract talks aren't set to start until
January 2015, the union just completed the first conference of
refinery workers to assess issues of concern to members,
providing an early glimpse of the union's likely negotiating
agenda.
The union says single-digit percent wage increases have
paled in comparison with profits that have soared in the oil
sector in recent years.
"I think the industry is at a time of earning record
profits," said Gary Beevers, international vice president of the
United Steelworkers union, which represents the majority of U.S.
refinery workers. "They seem to be taking the position that the
profits are theirs and they aren't going to share them."
A strike was narrowly averted during the last round of talks
in 2012.
Workers at 69 of 142 U.S. refiners, equal to two-thirds of
national crude oil refining capacity, are represented by the
United Steelworkers.
"We're heading for a showdown," Beevers said of the
negotiations still about 16 months away. "I think the next round
of bargaining is going to the toughest we've ever engaged in."
In the past two rounds of talks with the oil industry, the
USW pushed for tougher health and safety protections after
deadly refinery explosions in 2005 and 2010 that claimed a total
of 22 lives.
Before reaching agreement with lead oil company negotiator
Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
in 2012, the USW had alerted more than 30,000 refinery workers
to prepare for a strike. An agreement came hours before the
three-year contract expired, unsettling oil markets.
Workers in 2012 won pay increases of 2.5 percent in the
first year and 3 percent in each of the two succeeding years of
the agreement. The company also agreed to follow a standard
meant to prevent fatigue, and put union health and safety
representatives in the refineries.
Average national pay is about $34 an hour for union refinery
workers.
At least six percent of U.S. refining capacity would have
been shut in the first days of a nationwide strike in 2012,
based on company plans at that time. The last nationwide strike
was in 1980 and lasted for three months.
Talks in 2009 with Shell were extended for three days to
reach an agreement.
A Shell spokeswoman declined to discuss the 2015 round of
negotiations.
"It is very early in the process and we cannot comment at
this time," said Shell spokeswoman Destin Singleton.
In 2012, Royal Dutch Shell recorded profits of $27 billion.
In the first two quarters of 2013, the company has reported a
total of $10 billion in earnings.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade, Ken Wills and
Andrew Hay)