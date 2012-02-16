* House to join Senate in looking at refinery closures

* House looking at energy security issues

By Janet McGurty

Feb 16 A U.S. House subcommittee will hold hearings on how the potential closure of three Philadelphia-area refineries that represent half of the refining capacity in the Northeast could affect national security.

U.S. Representative Patrick Meehan, a Republican from the region, is concerned the closures could increase the risks to domestic critical infrastructure and threaten supply shortages in the case of a global crisis. He met on Wednesday with about 250 United Steel Workers and Boilermakers union refinery workers and their families who came to Washington to protest the loss of their jobs.

Last week, U.S. Senator Bob Casey called for a probe on the impact the refinery closures will have on prices for gasoline and diesel.

No dates for either hearing have been set.

Sunoco will close its Philadelphia refinery by July 1 if no buyer is found and last year closed its refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. ConocoPhillips closed its refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, in September.

While oil companies have not announced other closures, high crude costs are cutting into profit margins, especially for refineries on the East and West coasts.

The East Coast refineries run light, sweet crude oil imported from African and the North Sea that is priced at a premium to the U.S. West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

Sunoco has said that it has lost money running the plants and the refining profit margins are not enough for them to keep the plants going.

ConocoPhillips, owner of the third plant, is also not interested in East Coast refinery operations as it works to separate itself into two different companies -- an upstream Conoco and a downstream Phillips 66.

"Two of our local refineries have closed and one is slated for closure - together they account for 50 percent of the Northeast's entire refinery capacity," said Meehan.

The three refineries are within a 12-mile (19-km) radius in southeastern Pennsylvania. The United Steel Workers says as many as 2,500 jobs will be lost directly related to the plant closures with tens of thousands ancillary and service related jobs also at risk once plants close. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)