* House to join Senate in looking at refinery closures
* House looking at energy security issues
By Janet McGurty
Feb 16 A U.S. House subcommittee will hold
hearings on how the potential closure of three Philadelphia-area
refineries that represent half of the refining capacity in the
Northeast could affect national security.
U.S. Representative Patrick Meehan, a Republican from the
region, is concerned the closures could increase the risks to
domestic critical infrastructure and threaten supply shortages
in the case of a global crisis. He met on Wednesday with about
250 United Steel Workers and Boilermakers union refinery workers
and their families who came to Washington to protest the loss of
their jobs.
Last week, U.S. Senator Bob Casey called for a probe on the
impact the refinery closures will have on prices for gasoline
and diesel.
No dates for either hearing have been set.
Sunoco will close its Philadelphia refinery by July
1 if no buyer is found and last year closed its refinery in
Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. ConocoPhillips closed its
refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, in September.
While oil companies have not announced other closures, high
crude costs are cutting into profit margins, especially for
refineries on the East and West coasts.
The East Coast refineries run light, sweet crude oil
imported from African and the North Sea that is priced at a
premium to the U.S. West Texas Intermediate benchmark.
Sunoco has said that it has lost money running the plants
and the refining profit margins are not enough for them to keep
the plants going.
ConocoPhillips, owner of the third plant, is also
not interested in East Coast refinery operations as it works to
separate itself into two different companies -- an upstream
Conoco and a downstream Phillips 66.
"Two of our local refineries have closed and one is slated
for closure - together they account for 50 percent of the
Northeast's entire refinery capacity," said Meehan.
The three refineries are within a 12-mile (19-km) radius in
southeastern Pennsylvania. The United Steel Workers says as many
as 2,500 jobs will be lost directly related to the plant
closures with tens of thousands ancillary and service related
jobs also at risk once plants close.
