(Adds statement from Shell and Motiva.)
HOUSTON, Sept 16 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
U.S. subsidiary Shell Oil Co and the company's Motiva
Enterprises joint-venture with Saudi Aramco
have agreed to pay $4.5 million in back overtime
wages to 2,677 current and former employees, the U.S. Department
of Labor said on Tuesday.
The Labor Department's investigators found workers at Shell
and Motiva chemical plants and crude oil refineries on the U.S.
Gulf and West coasts were not paid for mandatory pre-shift
meetings in violation of the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act.
"Employers are legally required to pay workers for all hours
worked, whether in the international oil industry, as in this
case, or a local family-run restaurant." said U.S. Secretary of
Labor Thomas E. Perez.
A spokeswoman for Shell and Motiva said the companies
cooperated with Labor Department investigators.
"Shell and Motiva each remain committed to compliance with
the Fair Labor Standards Act and both have consistently
demonstrated their own compliance efforts involving the Fair
Labor Standards Act," said spokeswoman Kimberly Windon.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre
Grenon)