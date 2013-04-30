* Valero EPS $1.18 v Street $1.00
* Marathon Petroleum EPS matches Wall Street view
* Shares fall as investors eye narrowing spreads-analyst
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, April 30 Valero Energy Corp and
Marathon Petroleum Corp reported higher first-quarter
profits on Tuesday as both U.S. refining companies kept looking
for ways to boost the use of cheaper domestic crude oil.
The shale boom in the United States has prompted refining
companies to invest in infrastructure and transportation assets
to increase the flow of less expensive crude from places like
the Eagle Ford formation in South Texas to refineries located
along the Gulf Coast and elsewhere.
For example, Valero said it ordered 2,500 railcars in the
first quarter and was able to ship crude oil from Texas to its
refinery in Quebec City.
"The whole business today is about location, location,
location, and if you don't have location, you have to have
logistics," Bill Klesse, Valero's chief executive officer, told
analysts on a conference call.
Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay plant, which it acquired
from BP Plc on Feb. 1, is well positioned to process
"growing supplies of North American crude oil," said Gary
Heminger, Marathon Petroleum's chief executive officer.
The Findlay, Ohio, company also plans to spend about $300
million over the next several years on infrastructure in the
Utica formation in the Midwest.
Valero's first-quarter profit topped Wall Street's
expectations as the San Antonio-based refiner's margins were
higher than expected. Analysts said Marathon's profit matched
their estimates, helped by a lower tax rate and lower corporate
expenses.
STOCKS SLIP ON SUPPLY CONCERNS
But investors pushed shares of refining companies lower as
the market eyed narrowing spreads between certain grades of
crude oil, reducing a profit advantage for some, analysts said.
"There's been a real narrowing of that WTI-Brent spread and
we have very robust crude inventories at this time, which will
eventually increase fuel supplies as maintenance season winds
down," said Ann Kohler, an analyst at Imperial Capital, in New
York.
The sector "faces real headwinds," she said.
In Cushing, Oklahoma, crude stocks remain high at 51 million
barrels despite some pipeline projects coming online to help
relieve that glut.
Shares of Valero fell 2.8 percent to $40.34 while Marathon's
shares fell 4.8 percent to $78.45 in midday New York Stock
Exchange trading.
Valero also said it would evaluate the creation of a master
limited partnership (MLP) for its logistics assets following the
tax-free spinoff of its retail business this week.
Valero had a profit of $654 million, or $1.18 per share,
compared with a loss of $432 million, or 78 cents, a year
before, when the company took a charge related to its plant in
Aruba.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.00 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marathon finalized its purchase of the Galveston Bay
refinery in February. The plant, known for a 2005 explosion that
killed 15 workers, was purchased from BP Plc as part of a
$2.4 billion sale of Gulf Coast assets.
Marathon, the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining
company, said its first-quarter profit rose 22 percent to $725
million, or $2.17 per share. Those earnings met the analysts'
average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.