UPDATE 2-AGL Energy sees Australian power prices rising further
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
NEW YORK Aug 6 There was an explosion at Alon USA's (ALJ.N) 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Big Spring, Texas, local media reported on Saturday.
One person may have been injured and officials were called to the scene early on Saturday morning, NewsWest9 said.
A report filed by Alon with state regulators on Saturday said an off gas compressor caught fire and flared on Friday, adding that emergency workers brought the situation under control and stopped the flaring.
A representative from Alon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.