NEW YORK Aug 6 There was an explosion at Alon USA's (ALJ.N) 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Big Spring, Texas, local media reported on Saturday.

One person may have been injured and officials were called to the scene early on Saturday morning, NewsWest9 said.

A report filed by Alon with state regulators on Saturday said an off gas compressor caught fire and flared on Friday, adding that emergency workers brought the situation under control and stopped the flaring.

A representative from Alon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)