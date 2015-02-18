LOS ANGELES Feb 18 An explosion and fire at
Exxon Mobil Corp's Torrance, California, refinery sent
ash spraying on nearby cars and burst windows of surrounding
buildings Wednesday.
The explosion occurred near a fluid catalytic cracking unit
of the refinery, according to David Campbell, the treasurer and
secretary of the local chapter of the United Steelworkers that
represent operators at the plant.
Emergency responders confirmed that a fire and explosion had
taken place at the refinery.
The refinery suffered structural damage, ABC7.com reported.
Helicopter news footage on local television station KNBC
showed a scene of twisted metal wreckage as firefighters poured
streams of water on the refinery. A few vans were covered in ash
and debris with their doors open.
Exxon Mobil said the incident occurred about 8:50 a.m. local
time.
"Emergency procedures have been activated to address the
incident, and employees are working with the appropriate
agencies," the company said in a statement.
The company said it was evaluating the cause of the
incident, according to Gesuina Paras, a Public and Government
Affairs Advisor at the company.
Exxon didn't immediately say whether there were any injuries
at the plant. Nearby schools were told to shelter in place,
according to local media reports.
The incident comes as the United Steelworkers have walked
out of 11 facilities, including nine refineries, after
negotiations on a national contract stalled on Feb. 1. One of
the central issues, according to the USW, is employee safety.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Gorman; Editing by
Bernard Orr)