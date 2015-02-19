(Refiled for dropped word in paragraph 3)
By Nichola Groom
TORRANCE, Calif. Feb 18 An explosion and fire
ripped through a gasoline processing unit at an Exxon Mobil Corp
refinery near Los Angeles on Wednesday, leaving
California with the threat of higher gasoline prices.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the
blast in Torrance, California, which occurred shortly before 9
a.m. PST (1700 GMT). Four contract workers were injured and sent
to Long Beach Medical Center for evaluation. Exxon said late on
Wednesday that three of the workers had been released.
The company said it was operating units that had not been
affected by the explosion at its 155,000 barrel-per-day
refinery.
Torrance Fire Captain Steve Deuel said a small ground fire
that followed the explosion had been quickly extinguished. He
said firefighters and refinery crews also contained a gasoline
leak that had been caused by the blast.
Deuel said there was no evidence of foul play.
The California Department of Industrial Relations opened an
investigation into the blast, agency spokeswoman Julia Bernstein
said.
The workplace safety agency issued an order forbidding Exxon
Mobil from operating the 100,000-barrel-per-day fluid catalytic
cracker, a central gasoline-producing unit, until the
investigation has been completed, Bernstein said.
The department said the shutdown of the unit could last up
to six months. It is the second refinery shutdown in recent
days.
The price of gasoline in Los Angeles surged to its highest
level in about 18 months after the explosion on fears that local
supply would tighten in the coming weeks. Shorter supply could
mean higher pump prices just as Californians and other U.S.
motorists are benefiting from a slump in crude oil prices.
The fluid catalytic cracker is the facility's main gasoline
producing unit. Tesoro Corp recently shut its nearby
240,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Martinez after United
Steelworkers union members walked out.
The two events sent February deliveries of California
gasoline, known as CARBOB, as high as 40 cents above futures.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Tesoro shares rose 5 percent
to close at $87.09. The company has three California refineries
and may benefit from the incident. Exxon Mobil's shares closed
down 2.2 percent at $91.01 on the NYSE.
TAKE PRECAUTIONS
Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey said in an interview with local
television station KNBC that people who live near the refinery
should take precautions.
"The most important thing is to shelter in place, stay
indoors, no outdoor activity, turn the air conditioners off,
keep the windows closed," Furey said.
A structure at the refinery was visibly damaged, and smoke
curled around twisted metal. The air near the blast site smelled
of sulfur and chemicals.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District dispatched
inspectors to take air samples for analysis, said agency
spokesman Sam Atwood.
The agency issued a health advisory urging children, the
elderly and people with respiratory or heart conditions to stay
indoors if they could see or smell smoke and for otherwise
healthy people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors if they
could see or smell smoke.
Cory Milsap, an electrical contractor at the plant, said
many workers were sent home after the explosion. The refinery
occupies 750 acres (300 hectares) and has 650 employees and 550
contractors.
"All I heard was a loud sound ... All I saw was smoke and
people running, so I made sure I got out of there," Milsap said.
Giselle Monreal, a neighbor who lives across the street from
the facility, said the blast shook the ground like an
earthquake, knocking a 52 inch (132-cm) flat-screen television
off its stand and shattering a window in her garage.
Torrance is a residential suburb about 20 miles (30 km)
south of Los Angeles. The North American operations for Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd are based
there.
The city had a population of more than 147,000 in 2013,
according to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate.
Surrounding areas were not evacuated, but nearby schools
kept students and staff indoors immediately after the explosion
as a precaution, Fire Captain Deuel said.
Exxon was looking into the cause of the explosion, according
to Gesuina Paras, a public and government affairs adviser at the
company.
Trade publication OPIS, citing an unidentified source,
reported that an electrostatic precipitator (ESP), which reduces
fluid catalytic cracker particulates, exploded as contract
workers were doing maintenance on the nearby fluid catalytic
cracking unit, or FCC.
"Contractors working on the FCC to fix the expanders," the
source said, adding that an injection of ammonia on top of the
flue gas stream caused a pressure buildup, which resulted in the
ESP unit explosion.
The unit could take up to a year to replace, the source
said.
The United Steelworkers walked out of 11 facilities,
including nine refineries accounting for 13 percent of U.S.
production capacity, after negotiations on a national contract
stalled on Feb. 1. One of the central issues, according to the
union, is employee safety.
Torrance has not been involved in the walkouts.
Striking refinery workers said Wednesday's blast underscored
concerns the United Steelworkers has about safety standards at
refineries and chemical plants nationwide.
(Reporting by Nicola Groom and Steve Gorman; Additional
reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Jarrett Renshaw; Writing
Bernard Orr; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Toni Reinhold)