Jan 11 A fire that started after a blast on Saturday at Husky Energy's 155,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude oil refinery in Lima, Ohio, has been extinguished, a source familiar with the facility's operations said.

No injuries were reported in the explosion, which was heard across the city of Lima and shattered nearby windows, according to local media reports. Sources said output at the plant has stopped and is unlikely to resume for several days.

The blast involved the 26,000-barrel-per-day isocracker unit, according to a source familiar with the facility's operations. At the time of the blast, the unit was being restarted after maintenance, a second source said. There was extensive damage to that unit and the nearby ultraformer, which boosts the octane in gasoline, a third person said.

The fire, which began about 6 a.m. local time Saturday (1300 GMT), was extinguished by Sunday morning, according to a person familiar with the incident.

Output has been halted with the units on "circulation" to keep them warm, according to one of the people.

An isocracker is a type of hydrocracking unit, which uses hydrogen under high heat and pressure to increase the amount of motor fuels made from crude oil.

"It's going to be a long time for that (isocracker) to ramp up again," said fire department spokesman Matt Bridges. While the unit's reactors remain intact, pumps and compressors were "gone," Bridges said.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said in an email at 3:30 p.m. Saturday that the fire was "essentially out," adding that "it was too early" to assess the impact on production.

"We do have substantial product in inventory to continue to supply customers," he said, adding that all personnel were accounted for at the refinery.

A source said the isocracker is situated in a section of the refinery called the Lima Integration Unit, built around 1970. That section includes the crude unit, hydrocracker, naphtha hydrotreater, and reformer, which are the most modern part of the plant, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The isocracker unit was previously damaged in a 2009 fire.

The refinery gets about 65,000 bpd of crude imported from Canada, a mix of light and medium grades, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In addition, it runs domestically produced crude oil.

A second incident at a refinery in Philadelphia was reported late Saturday.

The weather in the northern United States has been bitterly cold this week, with wind chill temperatures below 0 Fahrenheit (below -17 Celsius) in some areas. Husky did not say whether the cold temperatures had affected the refinery's performance.

Husky is Canada's third largest integrated energy company and is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York/Ruth Pitchford iLondon)