BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID initiate open-label extension to phase 2A study of MAT2203
* Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID initiate open-label extension to phase 2A study of MAT2203 in chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis
July 25 U.S. commodities brokerage INTL FCStone will be financial adviser on a new industrial complex in Colombia that will include a heavy crude oil refinery with a capacity of up to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
The Refineria Colombiana Sebastopol S.A in Santander will also contain a river port and a 125 megawatt cogeneration plant.
The 313 hectare development would have access to major export ports in the Caribbean, two major oil pipelines and state-owned oil company Ecopetrol's distribution centre, INTL FCStone said in a statement.
* Antares Pharma Inc - company reported preliminary total revenue of $14.2 million and $52.2 million for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016, respectively
* Eric Sprott - holds, indirectly, about 18 million common shares of Kerr Mines Inc, representing approximately 9.4% of outstanding shares of Kerr Mines