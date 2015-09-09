(Adds Total no comment)
HOUSTON, Sept 8 A Texas district judge issued
temporary restraining orders on Tuesday to preserve evidence in
the death of a bulldozer operator at Total SA's Port
Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday, according to court
documents.
Thomas Counts, a Kinder Morgan Inc employee, drowned
when the bulldozer he was operating in a coker pit at the Total
refinery overturned in scalding water early on Saturday,
according to law enforcement officials.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department previously
identified the victim as Thomas Courts. A Sheriff's Department
official did not reply to a request to explain the difference in
names.
The restraining orders require Total, Kinder Morgan, which
operates a petroleum coke terminal in Port Arthur, and the
refinery's manager to preserve the scene of and all records
relating to the accident until a hearing in the Jefferson County
District Court.
Total and Kinder Morgan spokeswomen declined comment on
Tuesday.
Wanda Counts was identified in the documents as the
representative of Thomas Counts' estate but her relationship to
him was not explained.
Wanda Counts' attorney was not immediately available to
discuss the temporary restraining orders.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie
Adler)