NEW YORK May 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it will undertake a 70-day turnaround at its 106,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Detroit, Michigan after it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this year.

The planned turnaround will affect all units at the refinery as Marathon ties in the new units, a company executive said.

The Detroit upgrade, which will allow the plant to process an additional 80,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude, was 92 percent complete in late March, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger said during the company's first-quarter earnings conference call. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)