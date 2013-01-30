Jan 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday that it will begin operating the 633-mile, Louisiana-to-Illinois Capline pipeline starting in September 2013.

The company will continue to consider reversing the line to bring land-locked crude oil from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast so long as all of the pipeline's owners agree on that strategy, Marathon President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company will also be the anchor shipper on Enbridge Inc's proposed Southern Access Extension in Illinois, in order to bring more Bakken shale and Canadian crude to its Midwest refineries.