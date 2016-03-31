(Adds Exxon comments, background)
HOUSTON, March 31 Exxon Mobil Corp and
California's South Coast Air Quality Management District have
reached a preliminary agreement to allow the restart of a
crippled gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery, the regulator
said on Thursday.
Exxon is contractually required to have the fluid catalytic
cracking unit fully operational before it can complete the sale
of the refinery to PBF Energy Inc.
PBF, one of the largest independent U.S. oil refiners,
agreed to buy the 149,000 barrel-per-day Torrance plant last
September.
A February 2015 explosion destroyed the facility's
pollution-controlling electrostatic precipitator (ESP) and
damaged the gasoline unit, both of which have remained shut.
Activity had been slated to restart in mid-March, PBF said
in its last earnings call, but was delayed following a power
outage at the facility.
The preliminary restart agreement is subject to the outcome
of an April 2 board meeting of the regulator, Tina Cox, a
spokeswoman for the South Coast Air Quality Management District,
said in a statement. The agency manages air pollution for much
of Southern California, one of the smoggiest regions in the
United States.
Restart activities are expected to last 35 days, including a
15-day period during which Exxon must show the unit is fully
operational.
"We have installed new safety equipment and updated our
process safety management procedures for restarting and resuming
full operations," Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said on Thursday
in an email.
PBF has said it expects the transaction to close in the
second quarter.
