HOUSTON, March 31 Exxon Mobil Corp and California's South Coast Air Quality Management District have reached a preliminary agreement to allow the restart of a crippled gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery, the regulator said on Thursday.

Exxon is contractually required to have the fluid catalytic cracking unit fully operational before it can complete the sale of the refinery to PBF Energy Inc.

PBF, one of the largest independent U.S. oil refiners, agreed to buy the 149,000 barrel-per-day Torrance plant last September.

A February 2015 explosion destroyed the facility's pollution-controlling electrostatic precipitator (ESP) and damaged the gasoline unit, both of which have remained shut.

Activity had been slated to restart in mid-March, PBF said in its last earnings call, but was delayed following a power outage at the facility.

The preliminary restart agreement is subject to the outcome of an April 2 board meeting of the regulator, Tina Cox, a spokeswoman for the South Coast Air Quality Management District, said in a statement. The agency manages air pollution for much of Southern California, one of the smoggiest regions in the United States.

Restart activities are expected to last 35 days, including a 15-day period during which Exxon must show the unit is fully operational.

"We have installed new safety equipment and updated our process safety management procedures for restarting and resuming full operations," Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said on Thursday in an email.

