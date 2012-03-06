NEW YORK, March 6 CVR Energy on
Tuesday agreed to shell out close to $12 million to pay fines
and fund new pollution control projects to settle environmental
violations at its 115,700 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Coffeyville, Kansas.
CVR will pay $970,000 in fines, invest $4.25 million on new
pollution controls and $6.5 million in operating costs to
resolve alleged violations of air, superfund and community
right-to-know laws at the Kansas plant, according to the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
CVR said the new consent with the EPA will replace a 2004
agreement reached when the company acquired the Kansas refinery
from bankrupt Farmland Industries Inc.
The company will reduce air emissions from its wastewater
treatment system, recycle water used at the refinery and draw 15
million fewer gallons of water a year from a nearby river, as
part of the settlement.
