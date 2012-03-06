NEW YORK, March 6 CVR Energy on Tuesday agreed to shell out close to $12 million to pay fines and fund new pollution control projects to settle environmental violations at its 115,700 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas.

CVR will pay $970,000 in fines, invest $4.25 million on new pollution controls and $6.5 million in operating costs to resolve alleged violations of air, superfund and community right-to-know laws at the Kansas plant, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CVR said the new consent with the EPA will replace a 2004 agreement reached when the company acquired the Kansas refinery from bankrupt Farmland Industries Inc.

The company will reduce air emissions from its wastewater treatment system, recycle water used at the refinery and draw 15 million fewer gallons of water a year from a nearby river, as part of the settlement. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)