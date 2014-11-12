(Updates throughout with company comments)

Nov 11 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday it was responding to a small fire in a storage yard adjacent to its refinery at its Sarnia, Ontario, manufacturing site.

Refinery operations were not involved and no injuries were reported from the fire in a scrap metal bin, the company said.

"There is no immediate danger from the fire, the concern is foam on the road," according to a notice from the Sarnia-Lambton community alerting system.

The Sarnia Fire Department also responded on standby, the notice added.

Imperial has a 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia. The refinery was in the midst of a planned maintenance turnaround. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Ken Wills)