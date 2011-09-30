HOUSTON, Sept 30 A fire broke out on Friday
afternoon in the crude distillation unit at Petrobras's
(PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) 100,000-barrels-per-day Pasadena, Texas
refinery, the company told an emergency messaging system.
"We are currently having a fire in our crude unit," a
refinery spokeswoman said on Harris County's Community
Awareness Response Line, which provides residents near the row
of refineries and chemical plants along the Houston Ship
Channel with information about emergencies.
A refinery representative had not replied to requests for
information about the fire, which broke out at about 2 p.m.
local time (1900 GMT).
