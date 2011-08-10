* Plant was idle for nearly 2 years
* Follows string of refinery sales in Europe
* Europe's refining margins better in August
(Adds detail, factbox, graphic)
By Michael Hogan and Emma Farge
HAMBURG/LONDON, Aug 10 Private Dutch company Hestya Energy BV said on Wednesday
it plans to buy the German Wilhelmshaven oil refinery from U.S. group ConocoPhillips and
then restart it, adding to signs that investor interest in the crippled European refining sector
is not dead.
The north German plant has been mothballed for most of the past two years due to an extended
bout of poor margins and damage caused by a fire in May 2010.
ConocoPhillips has been trying to either sell the 260,000 barrels-a-day refinery or turn it
into an oil distribution terminal as part of its strategy of cutting downstream operations as
weak fuel demand has pummelled European profit margins.
No price for the deal was given. A Hestya Energy spokesman said it was planned to resume
refinery operations "as soon as possible" at the site but gave no date.
The transaction is expected to close later this year.
The planned sale of the refinery and its terminal follows several prominent transactions in
the industry this summer including oil major Chevron Corp's sale of its UK Pembroke
plant to U.S. refiner Valero and Shell's (RDSa.L) sale of UK Stanlow complex to India's Essar.
Funding for the transaction is being provided by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings --
of which former BP chief executive Lord Browne is a partner -- and private investment
company Atlas Invest. Private investor Klesch agreed to buy Shell's German Heide refinery in
similar move last year.
SURPRISE DECISION
Analysts and oil traders met the news of the sale and imminent restart with surprise as the
plant had been seen as a likely candidate for permanent closure given its limited complexity.
"I've just fallen off my chair. It's against a background of weak demand and overcapacity
and it doesn't appear to make sense to restart it. It's a rather good thing for Conoco," said
Roy Jordan, research associate at FACTS Global Energy (FGE).
As a simple plant, Wilhelmshaven has a relatively high yield of fuel oil -- a product which
is generally made in Europe at a loss. Conoco cancelled a plan to upgrade the plant in July last
year in a move which would have increased the output of higher value products such as the motor
fuel diesel.
"It's hard to see how they could make Wilhelmshaven sufficiently profitable when a healthy
oil major with huge refining experience worldwide could not," said Robert Beaman, oil and gas
analyst at Business Monitor International.
Still, better refining margins this summer may have increased the plant's appeal and the
gasoil crack spread traded on the IntercontinentalExchange has recently rebounded to around $15
a barrel on weakness in the underlying Brent contract. LGO-LCO1=R
Oil traders said that the German plant typically processes light, sweet crude sourced from
the North Sea and exports its fuels mostly to other parts of Europe and the United States.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)