LONDON Oct 15 Talks to avert a strike at the
Grangemouth refinery in Scotland, and head off potential
disruption to crude flows from the North Sea, are set to resume
at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, with management and unions as far from
agreement as ever.
Concerns are growing that a walkout at the 210,000 barrel
per day refinery will lead to a repeat of a similar strike in
2008 that interrupted flows of crude through the Forties
Pipeline System (FPS) and shut in production at 70 North Sea
fields, pushing up Brent crude oil futures.
The plant is already being shut down ahead of the Oct 20.
start to the strike, called in support of a Unite union
representative Stephen Deans in a dispute with owner Ineos
.
Ineos at the weekend said it was willing to go to talks at
the conciliation service ACAS, after previously saying it would
be premature to do so.
Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish secretary, said Ineos had cut
short a mediation session on Monday evening, while the union had
been ready to continue discussions.
"We are very disappointed matters could not be progressed
through the evening particularly as we presented a number of
proposals in a bid to resolve this dispute and we were prepared
to work throughout the night if need be."
Ineos responded that the union had refused to engage in
discussions about protecting North Sea oil flows and fuels for
Scotland.
The union denies this and said that it has repeatedly
offered to keep the whole plant on a "hot standby" setting. The
plant is being closed now, ahead of the weekend strike deadline
because closing the plant safely takes a number of days.
Ineos also said that it was inappropriate for Deans, the
subject of the dispute, to be on the union's negotiating team.
"We came to ACAS in good faith and remain determined to
resolve the issues facing us if at all possible," Calum MacLean
Grangemouth Petrochemicals UK chairman said.
