SINGAPORE Feb 29 India's Reliance
Industries is to restart a 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude
distillation unit (CDU) within one or two days, traders said on
Wednesday.
A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for
comment.
The unit at its 580,000 bpd Jamnagar refinery was shut for a
three-week maintenance this month, which traders said had
affected its naphtha exports.
Average monthly naphtha exports from Reliance are
180,000-200,000 tonnes, but it sold less than half of the
volumes for February lifting.
For March, it has so far sold 10,000 tonnes.
The naphtha market has been on a bull-run due to tight
supplies caused by Reliance maintenance and insufficient Western
exports to meet spot demand.
Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent
crude into naphtha, were at an 11-month high of $172.23 a tonne
premium on Tuesday.
