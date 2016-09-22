CARACAS, Sept 22 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA on Thursday said its lease of Curacao's Isla refinery was
not up for negotiations yet, days after the island announced a
preliminary deal with China's Guangdong Zhenrong Energy to
operate the complex.
PDVSA has for decades operated the refinery, which opened in
1918, under a lease agreement. But the cash-poor company has
been reluctant to invest some $1.5 billion that Curacao
authorities requested several years back to modernize the
335,000 barrels-per-day facility.
Curacao's government said on Monday it has signed a
preliminary agreement with Guangdong Zhenrong Energy to operate
the aging Isla refinery and invest some $10 billion in upgrading
the facility, storage terminal and dock.
In a statement on Thursday, PDVSA said it was "very early"
to start a negotiation to renew its deal in Curacao.
"Our commitment and the operational continuity of the Isla
refinery are part of our company's strategy in the short, medium
and long term," PDVSA said in a statement.
It did not mention the Chinese company. The Caracas-based
company did not immediately respond to requests for details.
Curacao Prime Minister Bernard Whiteman said in a video
posted on the government's website on Monday that
"unfortunately, all the government's efforts to reach a new
contract with Venezuela did not yield positive results."
Located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of
Venezuela, the Isla refinery is a strategic facility for PDVSA
to store and ship Venezuelan oil destined for the Asian market.
China in the last decade has become one of the top buyers of
Venezuelan crude and fuel through an oil-for-loans financing
agreement.
The current lease agreement with PDVSA stipulates that if
neither party ends the agreement two years before its
expiration, it is automatically renewed for another 10 years.
The current lease expires on Dec. 31, 2019.
Residents of Curacao, an autonomous country within the
kingdom of the Netherlands, have for years complained that
Isla's emissions cause health problems and insist the facility
needs investment to reduce its environmental impact.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese)