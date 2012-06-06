TOKYO, June 6 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it had taken the precautionary step of halting all marine berthing operations at its 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from around noon (0300 GMT) on Wednesday as a typhoon was passing the country.

The typhoon has not affected the plant's oil refining and truck oil product shipping operations, a company spokesman said.

The typhoon is currently hundreds of kilometres southeast of Tokyo and is not expected hit the main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)