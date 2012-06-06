GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
TOKYO, June 6 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it had taken the precautionary step of halting all marine berthing operations at its 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from around noon (0300 GMT) on Wednesday as a typhoon was passing the country.
The typhoon has not affected the plant's oil refining and truck oil product shipping operations, a company spokesman said.
The typhoon is currently hundreds of kilometres southeast of Tokyo and is not expected hit the main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year