TOKYO, Aug 4 Oil refining margins at Japanese
refiners are likely to rise from a six-month low in July, as the
decline in oil prices is expected to slow amid a seasonal
recovery in demand for products, industry sources and executives
said.
The nearly $10 dive in global oil prices last month sent
spot product prices sharply lower while costs for refiners were
little changed, squeezing margins. But the drop should prove
short-lived to help them continue a recovery from heavy annual
losses in the last financial year.
Gasoline demand since late July has been firm compared with
a year earlier as the weather turns hotter, industry sources
said.
Average margins in April-June quarter, when oil prices rose,
were the highest since the same period in 2014, helping refiners
return to profit after heavy losses from inventory charges as
crude prices slumped.
"We think (margins) are likely to improve in August and
September from a bottom in July," Idemitsu Kosan's
Executive Officer Toshiaki Sagishima told reporters at an
earnings conference on Tuesday.
He said despite the projected increase, average margins in
the current quarter are likely to fall short of the previous
period.
Cosmo Oil Co expects margins to stay little changed
this month from July's level, but expects them to rise by about
4 yen per litre in September to similar levels between April and
June, Senior Executive Officer Kenichi Taki told reporters.
Average margins in July fell by more than a third to the
lowest since January, according to a research by Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities analyst Reiji Ogino.
Still, Brent oil prices fell to below $50 a barrel this week
for the first time since January, potentially putting a question
mark over any recovery in margins, Ogino said.
But if the prices start to pick up, "we may see a similar
situation to February," he said, when a rise in crude prices
prompted a surge in demand in products, with margins jumping
more than six-fold from January.
JX Holdings on Monday cut crude refining for August
from an initial plan citing bulging inventories and other
refiners may follow suit, industry sources said.
The following table lays out the average refining margins of
four oil products including gasoline, kerosene, gas oil and
A-type fuel oil, according to research by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities. Units are in yen per litre.
Year Month Average margin
2014 Apr 11.8
2014 May 12.8
2014 Jun 14.7
2014 Jul 15.1
2014 Aug 13.3
2014 Sep 11.9
2014 Oct 7.8
2014 Nov 9.8
2014 Dec 4.5
2015 Jan 2.6
2015 Feb 16.2
2015 Mar 15.5
2015 Apr 13.8
2015 May 15.3
2015 Jun 13.2
2015 Jul 8.4
($1 = 124.0400 yen)
