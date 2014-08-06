TOKYO Aug 6 An industry ministry directive that went into effect on July 31 could force the industry to cut refining capacity by as much as about 10 percent, or nearly 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), by a deadline of March 2017.

The directive follows an earlier round of cuts imposed by the ministry that reduced industry-wide capacity by about 20 percent through the end of March this year, compared with refining capacities in 2008.

Japan faces dwindling demand for refined oil products as its falling population increasingly opts for more fuel efficient vehicles, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has been looking for ways to cut a capacity overhang.

The primary means has been to require refiners to raise their ratio of residue cracking capacity to crude distillation unit (CDU) capacity. The latest directive calls for Japan's overall ratio to rise to 50 percent from 45 percent.

Refiners can scrap CDUs to cut capacity or invest in heavy residue crackers to meet the directive.

Under the METI directive, refineries with a residue cracking ratio of less than 45 percent would need to raise their ratio by 13 percent; those with a ratio of 45-55 percent would need to improve 11 percent; and those with a ratio of 55 percent and above would need to boost their ratio by 9 percent.

Residue heavy oil processing units include cokers, fluid catalytic cracking unit, residue fluid catalytic cracking units, residue hydrocracking units, solvent de-asphalting (SDA) units and residue desulphurisation units.

The global best average for the residue cracking ratio is about 55 percent.

Japan's largest refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , for instance, would need to cut its CDU capacity by 153,000 bpd, or 11 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

To that effect, JX may scrap one of the two CDUs at its Mizushima-B refinery, said an industry analyst who declined to be identified.

Showa Shell group, which has plants in Kawasaki and Yokkaichi areas and has the highest residue cracking ratio with more than 55 percent, will consider all possibilities to meet the requirement, including tie-ups with rival refineries, its Executive Officer Tsutomu Yoshioka told Reuters.

The refiners have to submit their initial plans to meet the target by Oct. 31.

Fuji Oil's then-President Fumio Sekiya said in May he would consider joint operations of its sole refinery in Chiba with nearby rivals, to cut costs and boost efficiency.

Japan's smallest refiner, Okinawa-based Nansei Sekiyu, wholly-owned by Brazil's Petrobras, is exempt from the directive due to its low volumes, industry sources said.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)