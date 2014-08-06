TOKYO, Aug 6 The table below outlines Japanese oil refiners' crude processing capacity and the cuts they may need to make to meet a new government order to boost the efficiency of aging plants. An industry ministry directive went into effect on July 31, which could force the industry to cut refining capacity by as much as about 10 percent, or nearly 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the deadline of March 2017. The directive follows an earlier round of cuts imposed by the ministry that reduced industry-wide capacity by about 20 percent through the end of March this year, compared with refining capacities in 2008. Refiners can scrap crude distillation units (CDUs) to reduce capacity or invest in heavy residue crackers to meet the directive. The table shows how much each Japanese refiner would likely have to reduce its CDU capacity to hit the ratio, assuming it added no new cracking units. Figures in the columns for total capacity, residue units and CDU reductions are in 1,000 bpd. Company Total Residue Ratio Target CDU capacity units now ratio cut JX 1,425.7 623.7 43.7% 49% 153.0 TonenGeneral 708.0 245.5 34.7% 39% 79.0 Idemitsu 555.0 270.0 48.6% 54% 55.0 Cosmo Oil 452.0 196.0 43.4% 49% 52.0 Showa Shell 445.0 254.5 57.2% 62% 35.0 Fuji Oil 143.0 69.0 48.3% 54% 15.0 Taiyo Oil 118.0 29.0 24.6% 28% 14.0 Nansei 100.0 - - - - Total 3,946.7 1,687.7 42.8% 47.6% 403.0 - TonenGeneral group includes its subsidiary Kyokuto Petroleum Industries (KPI). - Showa Shell includes its group refiners Toa Oil and Seibu Oil. - Japan's smallest refiner, Okinawa-based Nansei Sekiyu, which is wholly-owned by Brazil's Petrobras, is exempt due to its low refining volumes, industry sources said. Sources: Industry analysts, Reuters calculations (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)