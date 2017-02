TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras , said it has suspended this week's marine operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, as tropical storm Roke approaches.

The company preventively halted all marine operations at the refinery on Monday, a company spokesman said.

Refining operations and land shipments have not been affected, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)