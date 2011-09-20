TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu
KK, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras , said on
Tuesday that oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels per
day Nishihara facility in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, continued
as normal as a typhoon passed through the area.
All marine operations at the refinery remain closed,
however, after they were shut as a preventative measure on Sept.
12, a company spokesman said.
There has been no impact on land shipments, the spokesman
added.
Strong typhoon Roke is currently moving northeast at 20 km
per hour with winds of up to 198 kph and is expected to approach
Japan's main island of Honshu on Wednesday, according to the
Japan Meteorological Agency.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)