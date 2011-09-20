TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras , said on Tuesday that oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara facility in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, continued as normal as a typhoon passed through the area.

All marine operations at the refinery remain closed, however, after they were shut as a preventative measure on Sept. 12, a company spokesman said.

There has been no impact on land shipments, the spokesman added.

Strong typhoon Roke is currently moving northeast at 20 km per hour with winds of up to 198 kph and is expected to approach Japan's main island of Honshu on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)