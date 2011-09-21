TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras , said on Wednesday that it restarted all marine berthing operations at its Okinawa-based 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT), after the passing of a powerful typhoon.

All berthing operations had been shut since Sept. 12 as a preventative measure. There was no impact on oil refining or land shipments operations, the firm said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)