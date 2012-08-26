TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said it halted refining operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Saturday as a strong typhoon approached.

The company also halted all marine berthing operations on Saturday and truck terminal shipments on Sunday, it said in a statement on Monday.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)