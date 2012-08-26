UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said it halted refining operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Saturday as a strong typhoon approached.
The company also halted all marine berthing operations on Saturday and truck terminal shipments on Sunday, it said in a statement on Monday.
Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.