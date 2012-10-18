TOKYO Oct 18 Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese
refiner wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras, suspended
all marine shipments and imports from tankers on Wednesday at
its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa,
southwestern Japan, due to stormy weather conditions.
Operations would resume once weather conditions allowed, the
company said in an email on Thursday.
The centre of Tropical Storm Prapiroon was located east of
the main island of Okinawa at 2300 GMT and moving northeast at
28 km per hour (17 miles per hour), according to the Japan
Meteorological Agency, which warned of heavy seas in the area.
The storm's winds were blowing at 102 kph.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)