TOKYO Oct 19 Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras, resumed marine shipments and imports from tankers on Friday at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, after a stormed passed.

The refiner halted shipments on Thursday at three berths for the refinery, located west of Naha, the main city on Okinawa island, as Tropical Storm Prapiroon swept past.

Prapiroon was located southeast of Tokyo at 0000 GMT and moving east away from land, according to the U.S. Navy Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The storm, packing winds of 83 kilometers (52 miles) per hour, skirted the southern coastline of Japan overnight, bringing heavy rain and gusts to the capital and depositing a heavy layer of snow on the upper slopes of Mount Fuji. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)