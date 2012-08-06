TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK,
wholly owned by Brazil's Petrobras, said it has
suspended all marine shipments and imports from tankers since
Saturday at its sole 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery
in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, as a strong typhoon approached
the island.
Refining operations and truck terminal operations are
continuing as normal, the company said on Monday.
Typhoon Haikui, packing winds of up to 144 kph (90 mph), was
slowly moving west and brought heavy rains to the Okinawa
islands by Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological
Agency.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)