HOUSTON, April 17 A United Steelworkers local
union said talks with managers of a Houston refinery to end a
two-and-a-half-month work stoppage have not reached impasse,
according to a letter sent to striking employees.
"The (union negotiating) committee's last action prior to
the company presenting a Last, Best, and Final (offer) was
signing a tentative agreement that demonstrated significant
movement toward a company position," according to the letter
issued by USW local 13-227.
The local represents more than 400 workers striking at
Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery.
Lyondell employees overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to reject
the company's last offer, which led the company to say it was
declaring an impasse in negotiations and would impose the offer
as set of work rules at the refinery beginning on Monday.
The company also issued a letter on Tuesday encouraging
strikers to return to work.
The union has offered to meet with company negotiators over
the weekend.
A Lyondell spokesman declined to discuss the status of
relations with local 13-227 on Friday.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)