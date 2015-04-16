HOUSTON, April 16 Striking workers at the
Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in
Texas City, Texas, rejected the company's final contract offer,
said an official of the United Steelworkers union local
representing the workers.
In rejecting the offer, the union said told Marathon it was
willing to resume negotiations on Monday in an effort to end the
work stoppage by 1,100 hourly employees who walked off their
jobs on Feb. 1.
The company's final offer could cost more than 150 people
their jobs and further rollback safety policies at the 451,000
barrel-per-day refinery, said Larry Burchfield, vice president
of USW Local 13-1, which represents the Galveston Bay workers.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)