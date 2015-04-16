HOUSTON, April 16 Striking workers at the Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, rejected the company's final contract offer, said an official of the United Steelworkers union local representing the workers.

In rejecting the offer, the union said told Marathon it was willing to resume negotiations on Monday in an effort to end the work stoppage by 1,100 hourly employees who walked off their jobs on Feb. 1.

The company's final offer could cost more than 150 people their jobs and further rollback safety policies at the 451,000 barrel-per-day refinery, said Larry Burchfield, vice president of USW Local 13-1, which represents the Galveston Bay workers.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)