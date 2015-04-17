(Adds details, background)

HOUSTON, April 16 Striking workers at the Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, rejected the company's "last, best and final" contract offer, according to a union official representing the workers.

In rejecting the offer, the United Steelworkers told Marathon it was willing to resume negotiations on Monday in an effort to end the work stoppage that began on Feb. 1 by 1,100 hourly employees, said Larry Burchfield, vice president of USW Local 13-1, which represents the Galveston Bay workers.

The company's final offer could cost more than 150 people their jobs and further roll back safety policies at the 451,000 barrel-per-day refinery, Burchfield said.

"They continue to reinforce to me that their employees mean nothing to them." he said.

When a company's "last, best and final offer" is rejected, the company could declare an impasse and impose a set of work rules for employees to work under. The company could also choose to resume negotiations.

A Marathon representative was not immediately available to comment.

On Tuesday, Lyondell Basell Industries said it would impose the final offer made to striking workers at its Houston Refinery beginning on April 20. The offer had been rejected by the USW local representing the Lyondell workers a few hours earlier.

Burchfield said Marathon's offer would change the jobs of chief safety officers on each of the refinery's units to positions that could be left empty if the company chooses.

The chiefs of units were changed to chief safety officers as part of new poliices implemented following a deadly explosion at the refinery in 2005 that killed 15 workers when the refinery was owned by BP Plc.

Workers at the refinery have previously criticized the company for rolling back safety policies adopted under BP after the explosion.

The company also wants to begin requiring unit operators to perform pipefitting duties, tasks for which the operators are not trained, Burchfield said.

USW members at the Galveston Bay refinery were among the first to walk off their jobs as part of the largest U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers strike in 35 years. The Galveston Bay refinery is among five plants where strikes are continuing.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker 3)