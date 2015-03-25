HOUSTON, March 25 Striking workers at Tesoro Corp's Martinez, California, refinery have ratified a new contract, ending a 52-day strike at that plant, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said on Wednesday.

USW members at the Martinez refinery were the last of three Tesoro groups to approve the contract based on a tentative national agreement reached between the union and U.S. refinery owners on March 12.

Tesoro workers walked off their jobs in Feb. 1 as part of the national strike that spread to 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of U.S. crude oil refining capacity.

Workers at Tesoro's Anacortes, Washington, and Carson, California, refineries began returning to work this week, the union said.

Strikes continue at BP Plc refineries in Indiana and Ohio, LyondellBasell Industries' Houston refinery and Marathon Petroleum Corp refineries in Kentucky and Texas. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills)