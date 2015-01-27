(Corrects date of when spokesman gave statement in paragraph 10
to Monday from Sunday.)
HOUSTON Jan 26 The United Steelworkers union
(USW) signaled on Monday a strike by U.S. refinery workers may
be necessary to win what it calls a fair contract from oil
companies.
The last nationwide refinery workers strike was in 1980 and
lasted for three months.
Union and oil company negotiators met for a sixth day of
negotiations on Monday ahead of the current contract expiring at
12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the time zone where each refinery is
located.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc is leading the talks on
behalf of companies ranging from supermajors such as Exxon Mobil
Corp and BP Plc to smaller companies such as
HollyFrontier Corp and Delek.
"Challenging bargaining continues," the USW said in a text
message to members on Monday night. "Industry still isn't
getting serious. Local unions are preparing to do whatever it
takes to win fair contracts."
A USW spokeswoman said the union has prepared for a strike.
"We always prepare for a possible work stoppage when
contract talks take place," said Steelworker spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock. "It's par for the course. Our members are more
mobilized now than they have been before."
Refineries have also prepared for a possible strike by
training temporary replacement workers and by placing trailers
on refinery grounds as quarters for the replacement workers.
The Steelworkers are seeking annual pay raises double those
of the last agreement. The union also wants work given to
non-union contractors to go to USW members, a tighter policy to
prevent workplace fatigue, and reductions in members'
out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.
Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said on Monday the company is
optimistic a mutually satisfactory agreement with the
Steelworkers is possible.
The union represents workers at 63 refineries that account
for two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby)