(Adds Shell statement paragraphs 4-5)
HOUSTON Jan 27 The United Steelworkers on
Tuesday rejected the second proposal for a new U.S. refinery
workers contract offered by oil company representatives, saying
it failed to adequately address key concerns, according to a
text message sent by the union to its members.
"Industry's second proposal falls far short - inadequate and
fails to address any key concerns of membership," the message,
which was also sent to news media, read. "All units have been
instructed to reject. Stay strong!"
The Steelworkers union is seeking annual pay raises double
those of the last agreement. It also wants work given to
non-union contractors to go to USW members, a tighter policy to
prevent workplace fatigue, and reductions in members'
out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.
Negotiations between the USW and refiners were continuing
said a spokesman for Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which is
the lead negotiator the refinery owners.
"Negotiations continue with USW representatives, and Shell
remains optimistic that a mutually satisfactory agreement can be
reached with the USW," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher.
During negotiations in 2012, at least five contract
proposals were rejected before an agreement was reached just
hours before the contract was set to expire.
The last nationwide refinery workers strike was in 1980 and
lasted for three months.
Union and oil company negotiators met for a seventh day of
negotiations on Tuesday ahead of the current contract expiration
at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the time zone where each refinery is
located.
Shell is leading the talks on behalf of companies including
supermajors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc
and smaller companies such as HollyFrontier Corp and
Delek.
The union and refineries have both prepared for a possible
strike, which the union signaled on Monday may be needed to win
concessions from the oil companies.
The USW represents workers at 63 refineries that account
for two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Gunna Dickson and Diane
Craft)