HOUSTON Jan 28 The United Steelworkers union
(USW) said no progress was made on Wednesday toward a new
three-year agreement covering hourly workers at 63 U.S.
refineries accounting for two-thirds of national capacity,
according to a text message sent to union members.
"No response from industry on our last proposal," read the
message sent to USW members on Wednesday night. "Still working
the issues. Watching the clock."
Wednesday was the eighth day of negotiations between union
and oil company negotiators ahead of the current contract
expiration at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the time zone where each
refinery is located.
The Steelworkers union is seeking annual pay raises double
those of the last agreement. It also wants work that has been
given in the past to non-union contractors to start going to USW
members, a tighter policy to prevent workplace fatigue, and
reductions in members' out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc is leading the talks on
behalf of companies that own U.S. refineries including
supermajors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc
and smaller companies such as HollyFrontier Corp and
Delek.
A Shell spokesman said the company believes a deal is
possible.
"Negotiations continue and we remain optimistic that a
mutually satisfactory agreement can be negotiated with the USW,"
said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher.
The last nationwide refinery workers strike was in 1980 and
lasted for three months.
The union and refineries have both prepared for a possible
strike, which the union signaled on Monday may be needed to win
concessions from the oil companies.
The USW has rejected two contract proposals from oil company
negotiators since talks began on Jan. 21. At least five contract
proposals were rejected during the talks in 2012 for the current
agreement.
In 2012, an agreement was announced only hours before the
contract was set to expire. During bargaining in 2009, the
deadline for the contract's end was extended three times before
an agreement was announced.
