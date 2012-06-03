UPDATE 7-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates prices, adds dollar move)
HOUSTON, June 3 Hourly workers at independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp's largest refinery are scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a contract proposal reached after three days of talks between the company, the United Steelworkers union (USW) and a federal mediator aimed at averting a strike, a union spokeswoman said.
Members of USW local 5 have already authorized a strike by workers at Tesoro's 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay area refinery in Martinez, California, if a new contract acceptable to the union cannot be approved.
USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock declined to disclose the terms of the proposal.
A Tesoro representative was not immediately available to discuss the status of talks with the USW.
The union has been battling Tesoro over worker safety issues and proposed changes in benefits.
Tesoro has said in the event of a strike at the Martinez refinery, it would halt production temporarily to prepare temporary replacement workers who would then resume production. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
