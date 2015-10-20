LAKE CHARLES, La. Oct 20 Phillips 66 is considering adding a hydrocracker to produce ultra-low sulfur diesel at its Lake Charles, Louisiana refinery, plant manager Steve Geiger on Tuesday.

The refinery currently does not make special diesel.

"We can't make road grade diesel," Geiger said. "We're looking at several different options: hydrocracking, hydrotreating, a revamp."

The refinery is also laying the foundation for a new fuels hydrotreater to enable it to meet Tier III gasoline standards, Geiger said to reporters. He declined to disclose the capacity of the new hydrotreater, which is scheduled to be complete and in operation by the end of 2016.

Additionally, the refinery plans to replace the four drums on the fuels Coker in 2017. Geiger declined to say when the work was scheduled and when it is due to take place on the year. The drums have reached the end of their operational life. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade)