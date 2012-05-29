HOUSTON May 29 Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan sued current and past owners of Phillips 66's Wood
River, Illinois, refinery on Tuesday, alleging the ground water
in the nearby town of Roxana, Illinois, was contaminated by the
plant.
A spokesman for Phillips, which operates the 356,000
barrel-per-day refinery with Cenovus Energy Inc in a
joint venture called WRB Refining LP, said the lawsuit appeared
to be concerned with the clean-up of the refinery site by
previous owner Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Madigan said current and past owners had to be held
accountable for the allowing oil, gasoline and hazardous wastes
to leak into Roxana, Illinois' groundwater.
"This lawsuit seeks a complete assessment and a plan to
restore the quality of the groundwater and subsurface to
pre-contamination conditions and to protect the people living in
Roxana," she said in a statement.
A Shell spokeswoman said the company would not comment on
the lawsuit, but that Shell has been working with Illinois
environmental and public health agencies to assess possible
contamination beneath Roxana "and address historic subsurface
impacts."
Companies found responsible for pollution in violation of
the Illinois Environmental Protection Act could received maximum
civil penalties of $50,000 per violation and $10,000 per each
day the violation occurred, Madigan said.
