(Adds detail on laid off employees, paragraph 12)
HOUSTON May 24 Marathon Petroleum Corp
on Tuesday laid off 46 salaried employees at the company's
Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, the company said.
"This reduction is one element of a cost savings strategy
that will better position the refinery to be competitive well
into the future," Marathon spokesman Chuck Rice said in a
statement.
No announcements of reductions have been made at Marathon's
other six refineries, Rice said.
Galveston Bay Refinery manager Rich Hernandez said in an
internal memo reviewed by Reuters that the refinery would take
other steps to cut costs.
"We will continue to seek other efficiencies in all aspects
of our business that will position (the Galveston Bay Refinery)
to be cost competitive in our industry," Hernandez wrote in the
memo.
Most of the employees were informed about the layoffs on
Tuesday morning, said sources familiar with plant operations who
were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The terminated employees were escorted from the plant after
being told their jobs were eliminated.
"This was a whole barrage of people across the refinery, not
just one department," one of the sources said.
The layoffs follow drastic cuts in refining margins due to
climbing crude oil costs. Earlier this year several refineries
on the Gulf Coast and in the Midwest reduced production to
improve margins.
Independent refiners like Marathon, which have to buy crude
oil to supply their plants, can be especially vulnerable to
increases in oil prices.
"We have been heavy at top of the refinery," one of the
sources said.
About three-quarters of the laid-off employees had worked at
the refinery under previous owner BP Plc and were hired
by Marathon when it bought the refinery in 2013.
The 451,000 barrel per day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery
employs 1,925 people, according to a company website. More than
1,000 are hourly workers represented by the United Steelworkers
union. About 800 contractors also work at the refinery.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang and David
Gregorio)