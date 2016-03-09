(Adds details from Patel presentation, company statement)
HOUSTON, March 9 Lyondell Basell Industries
Chief Executive Bob Patel said on Wednesday the chemical
company may at some stage sell its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd)
Houston refinery.
"In the longer term, I can't help but think it's more
valuable as part of a refining system than as part of a chemical
company," Patel said in response to a question during a webcast
from the JP Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials
Conference.
Patel did not define the time frame he was describing and
the Lyondell presentation ended shortly after he talked about
the refinery. The presentation almost exclusively focused on the
outlook for the company's chemical production.
He said the refinery had generated strong cash flows over
the past five years that far exceed the investment needed to
keep the refinery running well.
In a statement, Lyondell said Patel was stating a long-held
view by the company of the refinery's value and not a suggestion
the refinery is being actively marketed for sale.
For decades Lyondell management has described the Houston
refinery as a primary source of feedstocks for the company's
petrochemical plants, three of which are in industrial suburbs
of Houston. The company also has plants in the Netherlands and
Germany.
In 2005, Lyondell and minority partner Citgo Petroleum Corp
put the refinery up for sale to end a partnership
that had unraveled after 12 years.
By the summer of 2006, bids for the plant reached between $5
billion and $6 billion before the sale was canceled and Lyondell
bought out Citgo's minority stake for $2.1 billion, or $19,000
per barrel of crude oil refining capacity.
Since that time, U.S. refinery values have fallen
drastically with plants selling for less than $5,000 per barrel.
Patel took over as CEO in 2015 when James Gallogly, a former
refining executive, stepped down. Prior to joining Lyondell in
2010, Patel worked for 20 years in management at Chevron
Phillips Chemical Co.
