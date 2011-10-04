NEW YORK, Oct 4 ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Tuesday planned maintenance is under way at its 198,400-barrels-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

The company declined to provide more detail.

Trade sources said the turnaround, which started last week, involves the plant's crude and gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking units. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)