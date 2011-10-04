UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK, Oct 4 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on
Tuesday planned maintenance is under way at its
198,400-barrels-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
The company declined to provide more detail.
Trade sources said the turnaround, which started last week, involves the plant's crude and gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking units. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.