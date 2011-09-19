Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
Sept 19 U.S. refined products margins were down 22.65 percent, falling across all regions, as gasoline prices continued to trend down, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.
West Coast margins fell the most by almost 46.2 percent, while Northeast margins followed by dropping about 27 percent.
Midwest, Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain margins fell almost 21 percent, 15 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
WTI prices CLc1 rose by 1.5 percent or $1.31 a barrel to $88.93 a barrel this past week on a weaker dollar and increasing confidence in Europe early on in the week, Credit Suisse said.
"However, large builds in gasoline/distillate inventories and a decline in total oil product demand (US DOE data) trimmed some of the gains," Credit Suisse added.
The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel.
Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Sep 16 6.60 30.13 28.70 45.08 8.30 Previous week Sep 09 9.04 37.92 33.62 47.38 15.41
Change -2.44 -7.79 -4.93 -2.30 -7.11 Trailing 4-week Sep 16 8.85 37.51 35.61 46.35 16.91 Previous year Sep 17 5.98 12.52 9.43 26.33 14.04 Change Y-on-Y 2.86 24.99 26.17 20.02 2.87 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Evans)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.