Sept 12 U.S. refined products margins were down across most regions, falling 12.6 percent, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.

West Coast margins plunged most, down by nearly 32.5 percent, while Gulf Coast margins dropped about 15 percent.

However, margins in the Rocky Mountain region grew about 1 percent.

WTI prices CLc1 were mostly unchanged on the week, falling 0.2 percent or $0.16 to $87.91 a barrel as investors weighed President Obama's jobs plan against continued concern about the European financial system, Credit Suisse said.

"OECD oil demand continues to run slightly lower than last year. Non-OECD growth has been resilient and non-OPEC supply growth has lagged, supporting Brent prices."

The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel.

Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Sep 09 9.04 37.92 33.62 46.95 14.38 Previous week Sep 02 9.95 41.01 39.63 46.22 21.31

Change -0.91 -3.09 -6.01 0.73 -6.93 Trailing 4-week Sep 09 9.42 39.26 37.35 46.29 19.12 Previous year Sep 02 5.85 11.00 8.89 25.99 13.87 Change Y-on-Y 3.57 28.26 28.45 20.30 5.25 (Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)