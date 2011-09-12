* Margins lower across most regions
* West Coast margins show biggest contraction
Sept 12 U.S. refined products margins were down across most
regions, falling 12.6 percent, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on
Monday.
West Coast margins plunged most, down by nearly 32.5 percent, while Gulf
Coast margins dropped about 15 percent.
However, margins in the Rocky Mountain region grew about 1 percent.
WTI prices CLc1 were mostly unchanged on the week, falling 0.2 percent or
$0.16 to $87.91 a barrel as investors weighed President Obama's jobs plan
against continued concern about the European financial system, Credit Suisse
said.
"OECD oil demand continues to run slightly lower than last year. Non-OECD
growth has been resilient and non-OPEC supply growth has lagged, supporting
Brent prices."
The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.
Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast
Current week Sep 09 9.04 37.92 33.62 46.95 14.38
Previous week Sep 02 9.95 41.01 39.63 46.22 21.31
Change -0.91 -3.09 -6.01 0.73 -6.93
Trailing 4-week Sep 09 9.42 39.26 37.35 46.29 19.12
Previous year Sep 02 5.85 11.00 8.89 25.99 13.87
Change Y-on-Y 3.57 28.26 28.45 20.30 5.25
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)