April 30 U.S. regional refined product margins slipped about 2.7 percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report issued Monday.

Northeast margins fell the most, by 15.9 percent, while Gulf Coast margins dropped 6.9 percent and Rockies margins slipped 5.1 percent.

West Coast and Midwest margins rose 13.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Gulf Coast (LLS) margins dropped due to a 21 percent decrease in gasoline margins, Credit Suisse said.

WTI prices were up by 77 cents to $103.80 a barrel.

The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel.

Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Rockies West

Coast Coast Current week Apr-27 10.69 24.74 27.75 35.92 16.88 Previous week Apr-20 12.72 24.61 29.80 37.84 14.83

Change -2.03 0.14 -2.05 -1.92 2.04 Trailing 4-week Apr-27 12.59 26.05 31.77 37.97 16.62 Previous year Apr-29 8.81 26.88 25.07 28.47 20.30

Change Y-on-Y 3.78 -0.83 6.69 9.49 -3.68 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)