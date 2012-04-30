HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 12:10 P.M. EST/0510 GMT
April 30 U.S. regional refined product margins slipped about 2.7 percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report issued Monday.
Northeast margins fell the most, by 15.9 percent, while Gulf Coast margins dropped 6.9 percent and Rockies margins slipped 5.1 percent.
West Coast and Midwest margins rose 13.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Gulf Coast (LLS) margins dropped due to a 21 percent decrease in gasoline margins, Credit Suisse said.
WTI prices were up by 77 cents to $103.80 a barrel.
The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel.
Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Rockies West
Coast Coast Current week Apr-27 10.69 24.74 27.75 35.92 16.88 Previous week Apr-20 12.72 24.61 29.80 37.84 14.83
Change -2.03 0.14 -2.05 -1.92 2.04 Trailing 4-week Apr-27 12.59 26.05 31.77 37.97 16.62 Previous year Apr-29 8.81 26.88 25.07 28.47 20.30
Change Y-on-Y 3.78 -0.83 6.69 9.49 -3.68 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.