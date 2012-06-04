* Margins mostly up across regions
* Northeast margins record biggest gain
* West Coast shows lowest margins
June 4 U.S. regional refined product margins gained about 6.8
percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Monday.
Northeast margins climbed the most, by about 21 percent, while Gulf Coast
margins rose 10.6 percent on average.
Midwest and Rockies margins increased about 9 and 6 percent, respectively.
West Coast margins fell about 12.5 percent.
WTI prices were down in the week ended Friday by $3.18 to
$87.80 a barrel.
Oil prices fell on worries over euro zone debt, lower-than-expected U.S.
employment data and weaker Chinese non-manufacturing data, Credit Suisse said.
The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.
Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast
Current week 01-Jun-12 11.56 30.83 17.52 47.60 17.00
Previous week 25-May-12 9.57 28.30 15.84 44.75 19.41
Change 1.99 2.53 1.67 2.85 -2.42
Pct Change 20.80 8.93 10.57 6.37 -12.45
Trailing 4-week 01-Jun-12 10.27 29.09 15.17 44.02 21.61
Previous year 03-Jun-11 8.93 33.73 10.29 36.68 15.54
Change Y-on-Y 1.33 -4.64 4.88 7.34 6.07
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)