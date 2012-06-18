* Margins mixed across regions
* Northeast records biggest gain
* West Coast margins fall most
June 18 U.S. regional refined product margins were up by about 3
percent on average, showing mixed reactions across the regions in the week ended
June 15, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.
Northeast margins rose about 14 percent for the highest gain, followed by a
11 percent rise in refining margins in the Gulf Coast region. Margins in the
Rocky Mountain region rose about 2 percent.
However, West Coast margins plunged more than 8 percent while, margins on
the MidWest region dropped about 3 percent.
WTI prices were down the past week, falling by $1.13 a barrel to
$83.32 a barrel. Oil prices were lower due to continuing European sovereign debt
concerns and lessening concerns about supply disruptions from Iran, Credit
Suisse said in a report.
The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.
Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast
Current week Jun-15 13.63 33.32 17.93 49.32 11.73
Previous week Jun-08 11.99 34.48 16.18 48.49 12.82
Change 1.64 -1.16 1.75 0.83 -1.09
Pct change 13.65 -3.37 10.83 1.71 -8.52
Trailing 4-week Jun-15 11.69 33.22 16.83 47.65 15.15
Previous year Jun-17 7.87 31.44 9.01 33.77 16.88
Change Y-on-Y 3.82 1.78 7.82 13.89 -1.73
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)