* Margins mixed across regions * Gulf Coast region records highest margins * Midwest shows biggest margins drop Aug 27 U.S. regional refined product margins rose 2.57 percent on average for the week ending Friday, Aug. 24, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Gulf Coast margins climbed the most, by 14.06 percent, with Northeast and Rockies margins following at 8.46 and 1.37 percent, respectively. Midwest margins dropped by 9.16 percent last week, while West Coast margins lost 1.91 percent for the same period, the report showed. WTI prices were higher in the past week, increasing by $1.81 to $96.23 per barrel. Oil prices grew largely due to expectations of progress being made in resolving the European debt crisis and declining U.S. crude inventories, Credit Suisse said. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 24-Aug-12 11.92 33.69 17.54 40.24 22.59 Previous week 17-Aug-12 10.99 37.09 15.38 39.69 23.03 Change 0.93 -3.40 2.16 0.55 -0.44 Pct Change 8.46 -9.16 14.06 1.37 -1.91 Trailing 4-week 24-Aug-12 11.65 38.00 16.14 38.73 21.55 Previous year 26-Aug-11 9.72 36.16 12.35 44.65 16.20 Change Y-on-Y 1.94 1.83 3.79 -5.91 5.34 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)